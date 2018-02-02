Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday faulted President Muhammadu Buhari for concentrating the leadership of the nation’s security apparatus in a particular geopolitical zone rather than adhere to the principle of federal character.

He explained that his recent advice to President Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) was borne out of deep concern for the grim situation in the country.

He said it was never a product of malice or ‘bad belle’.

Obasanjo made the clarification after he had filled out his membership form of the Coalition for Nigerian Movement at the Ogun State secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Abeokuta.

The ex-president read a prepared speech, saying President Buhari was at liberty to either heed or ignore his advice.

He, nevertheless, insisted that Nigeria could not continue with business as usual.

He stressed the point that the instruments and systems used since independence had failed Nigeria and noted that it had become imperative to rethink and retool the instruments and systems of governance.

Ebora Owu – as he is fondly called by his admirers – called on the National Assembly and the Federal Character Commission to call for corrective actions by the executive for violating the spirit of the constitution.

The former president emphasised that Buhari had done well in some aspects of governance while he had performed woefully in others.

He stated that terrorism and organised crimes had not received sufficient proactive responses.

“Last week, I issued a statement which I did not do lightly or frivolously but out of deep concern for the situation of our country.

“What I have said about the president, I did not say out of bitterness and hatred.

“It is evident that the president has performed, in some areas, good enough, in other areas not good, and a proper advice which he may take and he may not take.

“I didn’t do that out of malice or out of ‘bad belle’, I did it out of my respect for that office and my interest, and I hope in your interest and his own interest in Nigeria.

“I gave an expose on some aspects of our situations as I have observed them.

“I also took the liberty to offer advice politely, knowing full well that my advice could be heeded or may be ignored.

“If the instruments we have used so far in our nation-building and governance since independence have not served us well, it is imperative that we should rethink and retool.

“If what we’ve tried in the past has not taken us to the Promised Land, we have to try something else and something else is this grassroots popular movement built from the bottom to lead us, I hope and pray, to the Promised Land.

“To start with, we seem to have taken nation-building for granted. Nation-building must be given continued attention to give every citizen a feeling of belonging and a stake in his or her country.

“For instance, the federal character principle as espoused in our constitution, was to guide the leadership to search for competent holders of major offices to be distributed within the entire nation, and avoid the concentration in a few ethnic hands or geographical places as we currently have in the leadership of our security apparatus.

“To avoid such non-integrative situation, we have the National Assembly and the Federal Character Commission, both institutions must raise alarm or call for correction of actions by the executive that violates the spirit of our constitution.

“In like manner, the spate of violence, criminality, organised crime, insurgency, and terrorism has not received sufficient proactive ameliorative responses through transformational leadership – a determined leadership that brings cohesion and wholesomeness to the polity.”

Obasanjo said the Movement didn’t regard itself as a third force but a popular movement that could accommodate all Nigerians, irrespective of their political interests or affiliations.

He disowned the proposed Third Force Movement being conceptualised by Professor Wole Soyinka, Oby Ezekwesili, Pastor Tunde Bakare, amongst others, saying the Movement had no direct or indirect relationship with them.

He, however, hinted that members of such movements who share the ideology of CNM would be welcomed.

He said the coalition, which must give priority to youths and women, would provide a platform and system which may support and sponsor candidates or transform into a political machine.

According to Obasanjo, membership of the movement would be free to collectively decide on whether CNM becomes a political party.

He assured that if the movement decided to metamorphose into a political party, he would cease to be a member to maintain his status as a non-partisan elder statesman.

He charged members of the movement to promote the CNM and mobilise membership all over the country, including Nigerians in Diaspora.

He pointed out that it was an opportunity for Nigerian men and women, especially youths who had been feeling marginalised and helpless, to go out and bring friends and families into the CNM fold.

“This movement does not regard itself as a third force. It sees itself as a popular movement that can accommodate all Nigerians irrespective of their political interest or affiliations, and will propel Nigeria forward.

“There are other movements but we, as far as I know, have no direct or indirect relationship with any other movement, we do not.

“But, as I said, if there are people of like minds, people who share the view and the aims and objectives of Coalition for Nigeria Movement, who want their members to join this movement, we will not object, we will welcome them.

“But, to the best of my knowledge, this is a movement that has no relationship with any other movement that I know of.

“This is the new message in town, the new dance in town, the ceremony in town and I will appeal to you to join this ceremony and dance in town, because there may be many masquerades and those of you who had my own type of background – when we were growing up, we were playing masquerades, too, but those were small masquerades, and when big masquerades come out, the small masquerade must go,” he added.

When asked about what he discussed with President Buhari when they came face to face during the African Union summit in Addis-Ababa, Ethiopia, over the weekend, Obasanjo said they only exchanged pleasantries and cracked jokes.

He wondered why many Nigerians were disturbed about his coming face to face with the president.

He said: “I wonder why some Nigerians were worried why I had to pay respect to the Nigerian president, that’s my own upbringing as a well-born-and-bred Yoruba boy.

“I went to him just before the beginning of the opening of AU Summit, I had gone round some few other presidents – should I ignore him?

“So, I went to my president, greeted him and we joked before General Salami said we should have a group photograph, and we had a good photograph.”

Obasanjo came in company of former governors of Cross River and Osun states, Donald Duke and Olagunsoye Oyinlola, respectively; former minister of state for defence, Dupe Adelaja, and former military administrator of Ondo State, Major General Ekundayo Opaleye, joined other prospective members who had waited since 9a.m.

Other prominent Nigerians at the event included former deputy governor of Oyo State, Taofeek Arapaja; two-time gubernatorial candidate in Ogun State, Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka; two members of Ogun State House of Assembly, amongst others.

Olagunsoye Oyinlola is the National Coordinator of the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM).