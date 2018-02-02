Zamfara State Governor AbdulAziz Yari has said criminal elements have infiltrated the crisis involving farmers and herdsmen in parts of the country.

The governor said the development may worsen the situation.

Yari said this when he met with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo along with some of his colleagues from Plateau, Kaduna, and Ebonyi states, including Deputy Governors of Oyo and Benue states, at the Presidential Villa on Thursday.

Recall that the National Economic Council (NEC) had earlier set up a committee headed by the vice president to find lasting solutions to the feud between herdsmen and farmers in some parts of the country.

But Thursday’s meeting produced another sub-committee which Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, was nominated to chair.

It was not clear whether Umahi accepted the committee leadership in good fate as he left the Villa in a hurry, ignoring State House reporters who approached him for an interview.

“Why we cannot say we can put this matter to rest is because some of them have taken this as a money-making venture, some are criminals who hide under this to perpetrate this act,” Yari told State House correspondents after the meeting.

Although members of the initial committee first sat on Thursday, January 17, after their NEC meeting, Umahi’s Sub-Committee is expected to fashion out modalities for an interface between the leadership of Miyetti Allah and farmers in the troubled parts of the country.

Yari, who chairs the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, said the committee became necessary since efforts of security operatives had not yielded much result.

He said: “There is progress. This committee is a NEC committee established by the vice president so that this issue of herdsmen/farmers’ clashes will be put to rest.

“Though it’s a long-standing problem since 2007 in some states, particularly in my own state, we have been battling with it.

“Now the states and federal government, under the leadership of the vice president have agreed to have a small committee at NEC so that the situation will not get out of hand, so that it won’t be looked at as an ethnic crisis or religious crisis.

“So, in our discussion today, we have set up a committee headed by governor of Ebonyi State, while Plateau and Adamawa governors are members, other people will be brought to join the committee from hot spot states – Benue, Taraba, Adamawa, and Zamfara, where there is crisis, so that they can interface with the Miyetti Allah and other groups to see how we can reduce this to the barest minimum.

“As government, we have to take all the measures despite the fact that the army, police, all the security agents are on the field at the respective places – still we have to form this committee to interface with those actors so that this matter can be reduced to the barest minimum and possibly wiped off.”

Herdsmen Attack Kaduna Village, Kill Seven

Again, no fewer than seven people have been killed by gunmen suspected be herdsmen in an attack on Kaguru village, in Chukun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Several villagers are believed to have sustained injuries while several fled into the bush.

According to a resident of the area who chose to remain anonymous, the attack took place at about 7p.m on Wednesday.

He said numerous armed herdsmen opened fire on the villagers and burnt their houses.

“It was around 7p.m that they came, as soon as they came, they started shooting and setting houses ablaze. Many houses were set ablaze.

“Seven people were killed on the spot. We buried the dead last night. Many people ran to the bush for their lives. We are living in fear. We are appealing to government to provide security for us”, he said.

Meanwhile, Oyo State governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has advised the Federal Government against the planned establishment of cattle colonies across the country, describing the move as tantamount to modern slavery.

The governor made his position known on the controversial matter during a visit of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, who led some prominent traditional rulers to the Government House, Ibadan, on Thursday.

The Alaafin of Oyo, who shared similar sentiments with the governor on the matter, also said that the idea was ill-advised and unacceptable to the people of Oyo kingdom.

The governor advocated true federalism as solution to the national question, stressing that the proposal to states to make land available for the establishment of cattle colonies was against the letters and spirit of true federalism that vested ownership and control of land on states.

According to him, the proposed cattle colony was disguised slavery similar to the long-forgotten colonisation that Africa still rues till date.

Instead, the governor said that the state was prepared for a controlled ranching that would be established by the state government, which would have all the required modern facilities for good cattle breeding and ancillary services.

This, he said, would be at minimal cost to whoever wishes to make use of the facility, but would end the regime of open grazing.

Ajimobi said, “Cattle colony is tantamount to modern slavery, because colony is synonymous with colonisation. We cannot have that in Oyo State. It is a pointer to the fact that federalism is not working in Nigeria.

“If poultry farmers or owners of piggeries, among others, are not being offered colonies for their own livestock, why should herdsmen be a survival category?

“Our position is to support controlled ranching, under which we will provide land and other basic modern facilities for good cattle business as well as breeding. Those wishing to rear cattle will use the facilities at moderate cost. No more, no less.

“You will say that the governor is the Chief Security Officer of his state, but he has no control over the police. That is another problem we have with our type of federalism. Another example is about those digging for treasures in our communities but collect licences from the Federal Government.

“This is wrong. Nigeria needs true federalism. We will keep talking about it until it materialises.”

The governor said that colonies were not established for cattle or any livestock in South Africa and other emerging economies, insisting that the state would also not allow such.

He empathised with those he called notable Nigerians that had farms in the state, whom he said had been complaining to him about herdsmen destroying their farms, expressing confidence that solution was in sight now that the menace had become pervading.

Ajimobi said that he was happy that Oyo State was on the committee recently put together by the Federal Government to find solutions to the incessant farmers-herdsmen clashes, expressing optimism that the associated problems would soon be resolved in the mutual interest of all stakeholders.

Earlier, Oba Adeyemi, who said he was speaking the minds of other traditional rulers that were in company with him, applauded the state government for its stand on land acquisition for farming and livestock purposes.

At a broader level, he said that the committee of Obas in the state was in support of the stance taken by the state government on the proposed cattle colony, stressing that all land belonged to the state government.

The monarch said, “We appreciate the governor for his forthrightness on this issue and for standing for the rights of the downtrodden, especially the people of his state. The Federal Government does not own land; it belongs to the state.

“So, if truly we are practising federalism, the Federal Government should not be collecting value added tax on businesses in Ibadan while the state struggles to provide facilities for the same businesses.

“Our own people are not cattle rustlers. Therefore, we can vehemently say now that we stand against cattle colony. We support our governor on his stand on ranching and against colony.”

The Alaafin used the opportunity to admonish the governor to ensure that his successor was someone with sterling qualities and vision to sustain the legacy he would bequeath to the state, having, according to him, done so much that must be leveraged upon to further develop the state.