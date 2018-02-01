Chairperson of the House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Matters, Rita Orji, has condemned recent attacks on Nigerians living in South Africa.

The lawmaker and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member representing Ajeromi Ifelodun federal constituency in the House of Representatives, also carpeted the South African government for failing to take decisive measures to stop the spate of killings of Nigerian citizens in that country.

She wondered why the South African president would always delight in coming to Nigeria on economic and investment trips, whereas no effective attention was being given by the authorities in that country on how to effectively guide and protect the lives and property of Nigerians.

Orji reminded South Africans of the huge sacrifices made by Nigeria and other African nations to liberate them from the many years of apartheid rule. She further blamed the federal government for not doing enough to compel the South African government to halt the attacks and killings of Nigerians living in that country.

She also blamed the government for failing to implement the House Committee report on how to ameliorate the deplorable situations being faced by Nigerians in South Africa.

The lawmaker made this statement while speaking with newsmen when she presented various relief items to victims of fire out-break which occurred recently in Ajegunle area of Lagos.

She stated that since the victims were part of the larger members of her constituency who voted her into office, it was natural for her to identify with them at their hour of need, adding that the relief materials would assist them to quickly rebuild their homes and enable them get back to life again.

The relief items donated to the victims of the inferno by the legislator comprises of bundles of roofing sheets, bags of cement, nails, as well as sleeping foams, mosquito nets and clothes.