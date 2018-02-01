Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi, has suspended the head of Jibga village, Makoda local government area of Kano state, Shu’aibu Magaji, for reportedly sabotaging polio immunisation in his domain.

Announcing the suspension at his palace on Thursday, Mr. Sanusi said the village head was accused of denying vaccinators access to administer polio immunisation to children.

The village head was also accused of ‘mortgaging’ a grave, which contradicts the conduct of traditional rulers in Kano Emirate.

In another development, the Emir also suspended the ward head of Badawa in Nassarawa local government area, Ibrahim Badawa, for ”supporting his son in terrorising the residents.”

The suspension will last until the a committee constituted to “thoroughly investigate the matter reports back to the Emir.”