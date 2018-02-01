President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Edward Adamu as the deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Femi Adesina, spokesman of the president, who disclosed this in a statement, said the appointment is subject to the confirmation of the senate.

“In accordance with the provisions of Section 8(1) (2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) (Establishment) Act 2007, President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Mr. Edward Lametek Adamu to the Senate for confirmation as Deputy Governor of the CBN,” the statement read.

“This was contained in a letter dated January 26, 2018 to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

“Adamu, from Gombe state, replaces Sulaiman Barau, from Zaria, Kaduna state, who retired in December, 2017.

“The nominee, who has spent 25 years in the CBN, was appointed in 2012 as Director of Strategy.

“He became Director, Human Resources in 2016, from where he was nominated as Deputy Governor.”