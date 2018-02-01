Katsina State Government has approved road contracts worth N15.6 billion to transform socio-economic activities across the state.

Alhaji Tasi’u Dandagoro, the state Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, made the disclosure in Katsina at a news briefing on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting held on Thursday.

He said that the projects covered the construction, completion, rehabilitation, asphalting, and provision of shoulders on some existing roads in the state.

Dandagoro said that the roads included Tudun Iya-Maska-Dandume, Fago-Dannakola-Rijiyar Tsamiya, Dogon Marke-Yari Bori-Kafur and Malumfashi-Dankanjiba-Mahuta.

Others are Batsari-Jibiya, Dandume-Sabuwa, Tama-Bindawa-Charanchi, Bakori-Kandarawa, Eka-Kadandani-kuraye-Yargamji and Mararrabar Sayaya-Sayaya-Mazoji-Tashar Icce roads.

The commissioner also said the council has approved N1.9 billion for the construction of 150 affordable housing units in the state.

He added that N2.5 billion was approved for the construction of 38 reinforced concrete line drainage in communities prone to flooding in the state.

Dandagoro further said that the meeting had approved the purchase 60 transformers for distribution to communities to enhance power supply.