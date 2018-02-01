Kaduna State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Ja’afaru Sani, said on Thursday that the state government has earmarked N377 million for the training of secondary school teachers in 2018.

Sani made the disclosure while on a working visit to Government Girls College, Zonkwa to assess ongoing renovation and upgrade of the school facilities.

He said that series of training have been outlined to equip teachers with the necessary techniques to deliver quality teaching to students.

According to him, the effort has become necessary following the falling standard of education, particularly in public schools.

“The state is doing everything it can to ensure that teachers are well cared for to encourage them to put in their best for the development of the young ones.

“This is because we cannot continue to talk about quality education when our teachers are not motivated.”

He urged teachers in public schools in the state to be dedicated to their duties, assuring that the government has plans to improve their welfare and make the teaching profession very attractive.

On the renovation, the commissioner said that the contractor would be contacted to complete the work on time to enable students resume academic activities.

Responding, the Principal of the college, Mrs Dorcas Nyat, thanked the commissioner for the visit and commended the state government for ongoing effort to revamp the education sector.

Nyat assured the state government of the teachers’ unrelenting commitment and dedication to duty.

The ongoing renovation in the school has prevented students from resuming academic activities as most of the school hostels and classes were affected.