The bill prescribing death penalty for cultism, armed robbery, kidnapping and light arms proliferation in Rivers is now at the committee stage, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The Executive Bill seeks to amend an existing law that assigned 10 years imprisonment for cultism and related offences in the state.

During debate on Wednesday, members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, expressed support for the amendment process, noting that death penalty was most suitable to discourage perpetrators of such crimes.

Mr Ahiakwo Christian, representing ONELGA Constituency 1, also condemned criminal activities across the state and sued for urgent steps by the government toward ending the menace.

He said one of such actions was to prescribe stiffer punishment for culprits.

“Cultism has ravaged our society, we need to take urgent steps to avert the danger ahead,’’ he said.

Also, the Speaker, Mr Ikuinyi Ibani, said there was the need for stiffer punishment for cultism and related offences.

He said that until the issue of light arms proliferation was well regulated, insecurity might continue to threaten humanity.

“It is our wish to live in a society where legitimate activities will remain unhindered, this is the reason Rivers House Assembly must continue to support laws and policies that will protect the people,’’ he said.

The Speaker also constituted a committee that would collate contributions and relevant reports that would enhance easy passage of the bill.

He urged members of the committee to allow contributions from stakeholders, including Civil Society Organisations and the public to enrich its report.

Also at the committee stage is a bill seeking to establish the state security outfit that will support the existing security agencies in the state.