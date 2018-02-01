Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has declared that the construction of West Africa’s largest supermarket, in Port Harcourt, underscores the importance of the city as an investment destination

Governor Wike spoke, on Thursday, after inspecting the ongoing construction of Next Shopping Mall at the Trans-Amadi area of Port Harcourt, stating that his administration would support the investor by reconstructing the roads leading to the mall.

He expressed satisfaction with the investment, which, he said, would create employment opportunities for residents and the host community.

The governor thanked the private investor, Mr. Ndibe Obi, for choosing Port Harcourt, for the mall, saying that the city has all the facilities that would attract credible private investors.

Governor Wike said: “I am highly impressed by what I have seen here today. We will encourage the investor, who has put in his resources and time to see that this is done in Port Harcourt. We encourage others to come to Port Harcourt.

“In supporting him, we will make sure that the roads leading to this facility are reconstructed to enhance the value of the shopping mall.

“I have never seen anything like this in any part of this country. If this comes up, it will send signals to other people that the best place to invest is Port Harcourt. So, I thank the private investor for choosing Port Harcourt to build this kind of Supermarket “.

In his remarks, the Investor, Obi, said that the mall will house an 11, 000 square metre supermarket, which will sell all types of products.

He said that facility would generate 600 direct and indirect employment for residents and the host community, urging the State government to support the company through amenities.