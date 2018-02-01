A former member of the Edo House of Assembly, Mr Blessing Agbebaku, says agricultural policies initiated by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Federal level and Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo have reduced rural migration.

Agbebaku stated this when he formerly declared his membership of All Progressives Congress (APC) at the ward level in Uhonmora-Ora, near Sabongida-Ora, Owan West Local Government of Edo State .

He said aside the agricultural policies, other policies initiated by both levels of government needed to be supported by those who desire development.

Agbebaku hinged his decision to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to the ruling party, on the need to lend his support to these laudable policies initiated by both Buhari and Obaseki.

While particularly commending Obaseki for his developmental strides since he assumed office in November 2016, he called on all well meaning people of the state to support the governor to succeed.

“My decision to join APC is not borne out of any personal ambition, but my desire to see that standard of living of the people is uplifted through good governance.

“This is exactly what I have seen in government of Obaseki doing; his road projects across the state, institutional reforms, and the various policies that have been initiated and aimed at uplifting the living standard of the people.

“The governor cannot do this all alone, he needs the support of everybody to successfully implement his laudable policies.

“This is just the reason why I have come to be part of this progressive family, to be part of his that would change the narrative of the people,” he stated.

The ward chairman, Mr Samuel Imohimi, said with Agbebaku, the party’s challenge in the ward is over.

He urged the former lawmaker not to see himself as an outsider or new comer, but one who has come to build on the legacy of the party in the area and state in particular.

According to him, “We are happy that Agbebaku has finally taken the decision to be part of us he has been our biggest challenge in winning elections at this ward and council area.

“With Agbebaku at the other side, we have never won any elections in the unit where he votes, so you can imagine our excitement about his decision to join us.”

Similarly, a former Commissioner in the state, Mr Macdonald Obasuki said Agbebaku would add value to the fortune of APC in the council area.