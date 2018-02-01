Not less than seven people have been killed by gunmen suspected be herdsmen in an attack on Kaguru village, in Chukun local government area of Kaduna state.

Several villagers are believed to have sustained injuries while several fled into the bush.

According to a resident of the area who chose to remain anonymous, the attack took place at about 7pm on Wednesday.

He said numerous armed herdsmen opened fire on the villagers and burnt their houses.

“It was around 7pm that they came, as soon as they came, they started shooting and setting houses ablaze. Many houses were set ablaze.

“Seven people were killed on the spot. We buried the dead last night. Many people ran to the bush for their lives. We are living in fear. We are appealing to government to provide security for us” he said.

liyu Mukhtar, the Kaduna state police command, did not respond to phone calls and text messages seeking confirmation of the attack.