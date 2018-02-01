Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently in a closed door meeting with the governors of Adamawa, Ebonyi, Plateau, Kaduna, and Zamfara states, and deputy governors of Benue and Oyo states.

The meeting is said to be the working group formed in the last National Economic Council meeting (NEC) chaired by the Vice President.

The working group consists of Governors from Zamfara, Kaduna, Adamawa, Benue, Taraba, Edo, Plateau, Ebonyi and Oyo states.

The working group in a renewed bid to end the impunity that has marked the activities of Fulani herdsmen which has resulted in several deaths and maiming, especially in Adamawa, Benue, Taraba, Plateau and Nasarawa states.

It was reported on Monday, January 29, that the Federal Government has opted for full military force to deal with the bandits believed to be behind the killings in parts of the country, especially regarding the crisis often associated with herdsmen.

At its inaugural meeting, the working group has concluded that the crisis also required a political solution, considering the religious and ethnic overtones that could easily be further exacerbated, and possibly worsen the situation, if proper and timely action is not taken.