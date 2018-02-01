A female cleric, Pastor Meg Akinsanya, an official of Women Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN) has warned parents and guardians against negative utterances on children.

Akinsanya gave the warning on Thursday in Ilorin during “Kwara Mothers Prayer Week” organised by the wife of Kwara Governor, Mrs Omolewa Ahmed.

The cleric, who spoke on “The Power of the Tongue”, said some parents and guardians were in the habit of saying negative things against children when provoked, noting that such utterances could effect the younger ones.

She emphasised the importance of positive utterances in self-development and nation building, saying

“angry and aggressive utterances spread feelings of hopelessness, negativity and destroy self-image.

“If someone has momentary feeling of anger and expresses that hostile feeling out loud by cursing someone, the damage done to the other person can continue to hurt for years.

“Human nature is best served by whatever every individual can do to improve the positive flow of influence and help the society to exist peacefully.”

She explained that professionals in the psychiatric and medical fields often advise people to remove themselves from “toxic” environments for emotional healing and re-building of self-esteem.

Akinsanya urged Christian women to adopt the teachings of their religious faith for guidance in building and sustaining their homes.

Pastor Ruth Paimo also urged mothers to raise their children and wards in the way of God for them to impact positively on the society.

Dr Abimbola Folohunsho, the Secretary, Kwara State Primary Health Development Agency, who spoke on “Healthy Living”, urged mothers to take their children and wards for adequate immunisation and vaccination.