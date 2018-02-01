The House of Representatives on Wednesday mandated the Committee on Governmental Affairs to investigate the activities of licensed Lottery Operators from 2000 to date.

The proposed investigation according to the House was to ensure that tax defaulters among them are made to pay promptly.

The committee is expected to report back within six weeks for further legislative action.

The House resolution followed a motion sponsored by Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Abdulrazak Sa’ad Namdas entitled, “need to investigate licensed Lottery Operators for defaulting on their financial obligations to the Federal Government.”

In his motion, the lawmaker said that, “out of the twenty-one licensed Lottery Operators in the country, only about two or three have successfully paid their fees and other taxes to the Federal Government over the last few years, thus leading to the country losing millions of Naira in revenues to the Lottery Operators.”

According to him, “all over the world, tax evasion is deemed a very serious offence as most advanced countries sustain their economies through effective and transparent taxation system where operators of businesses pay their taxes promptly

“The Nigerian Lottery Commission can become one of the revenue generating agencies if the Operators of Lottery are made to pay taxes to the Government as and when due, as the Government needs the money to execute various projects rather than borrowing to fund the annual budget.”

“Those Lottery Operators have been defaulting in payments of all their fees to the Commission for more than 10 years now, including the nature and type of games being played, the list of winners and total amount generated.”

“Recalls that the Acting Director General of the Commission even stated that since his assumption of office about four months ago, the Operators have not been meeting their obligations”, the lawmaker stated.

The motion scaled through when the Speaker, Honourable Yakubu Dogara, who presided over the session put the motion to a voice vote.