The Senate has threatened to summon the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to appear before it at plenary over the failure of the police to apprehend perpetrators of the Benue killing.

President of the Senate Bukola Saraki in a series of tweets on his handle @BukolaSaraki said that the upper legislative chamber would not take likely fragrant disregard of its resolutions by officials of government.

Saraki said that the Senate had directed its committee on Police and intelligence to summon the police boss but added that if the upper legislative chamber ws unsatisfied with the IG at the committee level, then he would be summoned to plenary to give explanations about the Benue killing.

Saraki recalled that two weeks ago, the Senate had mandated the Police IG track down and arrest those responsible for the Benue killing.

He however expressed dismay that two weeks after the mandate, nothing seemed to have been done.

“Two weeks ago, we gave the IG of Police a deadline to apprehend the perpetrators of the #BenueKillings. Today, we directed the Committees on Police and Intelligence to summon the IG of Police, to explain what actions have been taken since our ultimatum.

“We must make it very clear to all security agencies that parliamentary ultimatums cannot be taken lightly. If by Tuesday we are not happy with the report that the Senate Committee on Police Affairs is given by the IG, we will summon him to the full plenary.

The President of the Senate also frowned at the ban place of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwanso and directed its committee to ensure that the senator gets adequate protection whenever he visited his state.

Saraki stressed that it was a hindrance to the rights of the senator for him to be asked to avoid visiting his state.

He added that every Nigerian had the right to visit his state whenever he chooses to especially when that Nigerian is a representative of the people.