The Oyo State government on Wednesday redeployed of 144 of the 513 staff of the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS).

Olalekan Ali, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), revealed this at a press conference, which took place at the state’s Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism.

The SSG said the affected workers have been redeployed to the state Civil Service, Teaching Service Commission and the office of the Head of Service, with effect from February 1 2018 (today).

Ali revealed further that the state government had also granted operational and financial autonomy to the state owned broadcasting corporation.

The Oyo SSG maintained that the steps were to ensure efficiency and productivity, adding that none of the BCOS workers “is being sacked, disengaged or released from the services of Oyo State.”

Ali informed that the results of competence tests conducted by an international consultant engaged by the state government were used as a yardstick for the redeployment of the effected workers.

According to him, “A summary of the assessment outcome showed that of the 209 junior staff assessed, 197 passed while 12 failed; of the 149 senior staff assessed, 35 passed and 114 failed while of the 58 management staff assessed, only 16 passed and 42 of them failed.”

He added, “Based on the competency test and panel interview, the consultants found that 70% of the senior and management staff did not demonstrate the competence required for their respective grade levels. The details of the performance distribution by grade level and by department were provided in the report.”

The Oyo SSG maintained further that the postings and redeployments of the BCOS staff were in accordance with the service provisions, addition that the state “government wishes them to report in their new offices with the required vigour and enthusiasm worthy of their employment and respective status.”

He insisted that before the restructuring, the BCOS workforce was over bloated with high staff strength of 513 with 70% being permanent staff while 30% are contract staff.

Ali added that the workforce was heavy on staff with low skills and qualifications, as only 55% have qualifications below HND.