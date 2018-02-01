The people of Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State have been warned not to collect money from the Fulani herdsmen for the purpose of grazing or accommodation.

This may not be unconnected with the killing of a farmer in Onicha Olona by Fulani herdsmen in the same council.

Chuks Oseme, chairman of Aniocha North local government area of Delta State, gave the warning while playing post to the executive members of community vigilance groups at the council secretariat in Issele-Uku. He said the threat to lives and property posed by Fulani herdsmen have to be stopped.

While he sympathised with the people of Oniocha Olona over the killing of a farmer by Fulani herdsmen, he said that an enlarged security meeting that would involve the traditional rulers, the police and others would be convened in February to map out ways to combat the security challenges in the council area.

Oseme, who call on the people of Aniocha North to rise up and join government in funding of its vigilantes to enable them discharge their duty professionally, charged the vigilantes in the area on night patrol especially across the council boundaries.