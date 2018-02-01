Senate President Bukola Saraki yesterday urged the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Mr. Mike Okiro, to ensure the return of professionalism in the Nigeria Police Force so as to combat crime in the country.

Saraki said the level of criminality, as well as the raging security crisis in parts of the country is disturbing and that the NPF is unable to rise to the occasion to tackle the challenges adequately.

Saraki made the call when the chairman of the PSC, Okiro, led other members of the commission on a visit to the Red Chamber.

Okiro had visited Senate President to appeal for consideration and quick passage of the Nigeria Police Academy Wudil, Kano (establishment) Bill.

According to Okiro, the Bill has been pending in the National Assembly since 2012 and there is urgent need to pass it because the Cadets of the school would be graduating in October this year but there is no law backing the institution.

However, Saraki noted that the unprofessional conduct of the NPF has remained a big issue, and must be quickly addressed by the commission to enhance service.

He further explained that the several security challenges facing the country are the reasons why the Senate has decided to organize a security summit that would bring all critical security stakeholders together to find holistic solutions to the menace.

“Today we spent most of our time discussing security issues which came up in different parts of the country, like Zamfara, Kano, etc, and the recent killings in Benue State,” Saraki said. “As you are aware, we have a summit coming up next week, where we hope to discuss a lot of these issues.

“We are greatly worried about the breakdown of law and order in some parts of the country – clashes here and there – and the incapacity of the security apparatus of the country to be able to protect lives and property.”

He stated further that “At the end of the day, we need to ask ourselves what do we need to do? In my view, it is not the time to apportion blame, I think it is a time for us to find solution and I think those solutions that we need to find must be holistic in approach.

“We also have to be bold enough to speak and say what is wrong and I think the Police Service Commission has a key role to play here because by the law establishing you, you have a key role to play to guide the country in being able to ensure professionalism and commitment in the Nigeria Police, stamp out corruption and motivate the officers.”

He urged the commission to work to ensure that the confidence of Nigerians in the Police Force, “which is at its lowest ebb at the moment is improved upon.”

He said: “A situation where there are killings in a particular part of the country and after so many weeks, Nigerians do not see that people have been held accountable is not good.”