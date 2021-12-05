70-year-old landlord, painter electrocuted in Benin

A 70-year-old landlord, Solomon Odogbor and a painter were burnt beyond recognition after they were electrocuted during the painting of a house in Benin, the capital of Edo State on Friday.

The incident occurred in an area close to the popular Edaiken Primary School Road, Uselu Quarters, in Egor Local Government Area the State.

It was gathered that the septuagenarian hired the dead painter and one other to help paint his two-storey building in preparation for his daughter’s wedding.

It was further learnt that the painters had climbed a metal scaffold set up beside the building, while the man and his son held the scaffold on the ground to stabilize it.

An eyewitness who gave his name as Osakpolor Odia disclosed that the metal scaffold was placed between a high tension electric pole and the building.

Odia disclosed that the scaffold shifted under the weight of the two painters, but the grip of the man and his son was not enough to prevent it from contact with the high tension pole, thereby resulting in electrocution.

The landlord and one of the painters got burnt beyond recognition while his son and the other painter were shocked into a coma.

“Shortly, one of the workers screamed for help, and Odogbor was seen stuck in between the scaffold and the poles while fire burnt from his vibrating body.

“The landlord and his son were holding the scaffold when they were electrocuted. They were burnt beyond recognition” he said.

A food vendor who also witnessed the incident said: “I earlier shouted as I saw them climb the pole because it was too close to the high tension lines. Before you know it, it was only a cry for help I heard as I ran to the house.

It was gathered that m police operatives from Ugbowo Police Division later evacuated the remains of the two victims to the mortuary while the others were taken to the hospital for medical attention.

When contacted, the State Police Command spokesman, SP Kontongs Bello said he was yet to be briefed.