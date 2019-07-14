<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Two Nigerians and a Kenyan woman have been arrested in Kenya over suspected involvement in mobile money fraud.

They were arrested by Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, after they found about 70 SIM cards and other items with them.

Kenyan newspaper Citizen.co.ke said the three were arrested on Friday night in Juja, Kiambu County following a tip off from members of the public who raised suspicion about the trio.

Although the Nigerians have not been identified, the third suspect, a woman was identified as 35-year-old Winfred Wangui.

According to police, a raid on the suspects house in Witeithie area led to the recovery of over 70 assorted SIM Cards from various service providers, 10 mobile phones, Subscriber SIM registration forms, several Kenyan Identification Cards and some Kenyan currency.

The DCI confirmed that the three were in their custody as further investigations continue.