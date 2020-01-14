<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Over 70 per cent of persons with spinal cord-related injuries are from poor families that cannot afford their medical expenses, it was learnt on Monday.

Acting Chairman of persons with spinal cord injuries in Kano, Abdul’aziz Ibrahim, stated this on Monday at the inauguration of the northern branch of Arewa Spinal Cord Injury Society of Nigeria at Mallam Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) in Kano.

Ibrahim said the association was formed to get help for its members in order to reduce their suffering.

He stressed that persons with spinal corde injuries pass through painful experience which the world should know about.

The acting chairman said the awareness would enable the patients to get the right attention and aid.

He added that most of the patients cannot even afford to pay the exorbitant medical expenses to treat the ailment.

Ibrahim, who is the chairman of the Sokoto State Association of Spinal Corde Injury, explained that the society, if accorded the right recognition, would be able to bring relief to its members through legislation, enlightenment and advocacy, among others.

Among the society’s plan, the acting chairman said, is to urge the Federal Government to establish rehabilitation centre for its members in the North. According to him, there is no such facility in any part of the region.





“You would not understand our condition unless you are also suffering from the same ailment. This is the ailment that makes a person live a miserable life.

“Its expenses are exorbitant while about 70 per cent of the patients are from poor families. They cannot afford the medical expenses. MRI scanning alone is N65,000 to N75,000; surgery is about N1.5 million.

“So, these factors, among others, are what prompted us to form an society to help one another out.

“We will make sure this society, comprising all the 19 northern states, becomes powerful in a bid to helping ourselves,” Ibrahim said.

He said part of the resolutions of the society at its meeting was the adoption of the name – Arewa Spinal Cord Injury Society of Nigeria (ASCIN) – ahead of its registration with Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

A representative of Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF), Nastura Shariff, said the society mandated him to represent it at its meeting to drive home its seriousness.

Shariff, who is the chairman of Northern Youth Coalition, said the NEF had pledged to sponsor the registration of ASCIN with CAC, adding that his group would also help the society to take off.

According to him, there is a need for the Federal and state governments to help people with spinal cord injuries to reduce their suffering.

Shariff urged the Federal Government to establish a rehabilitation centre for them in the North, adding that the cost of such a centre is not expensive.