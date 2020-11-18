The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed seven persons dead and two others injured in a road crash at Mundubawa junction on Hadejia road in Nassarawa Local Government Area of the state.

Malam Saidu Muhammed, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the fire service confirmed the incident in a statement made available to newsmen in Kano on Wednesday.





According to Muhammed, the accident occurred at about 5:27a.m. on Wednesday, when a trailer with registration number, XC954GWL, and a truck without a registration number collided.

He said that all the victims were evacuated to Sir Sunusi General hospital, where the doctor on duty confirmed seven dead.

According to him, the remaining two victims are receiving treatment at the hospital.

The PRO gave the names of those on admission at the hospital as Musa Mu’azu, 27, and Usman Abu, 30.