Nasiru Salisu Ingawa, former Special Adviser to former Governor Ibrahim Shema of Katsina State on Sure-P, on Tuesday told a Federal High Court during cross-examination at the resumed trial of Shema that he had no proof or evidence that he gave any money from Sure-P to Shema.

The former governor was charged to court by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegations of misappropriation of the sum of N5.7 billion from Sure-P.

Ingawa, a star witness of the EFCC had on November 13, 2018, in the course of the trial during the evidence-in-chief told the court that contracts at Sure-P were inflated and some programmes whose money were approved and released were not executed, and that he took the money to the defendant.

However, upon cross-examination on Tuesday, when asked by defence counsel, Sebastine Tar Hon (SAN) whether he has any document or evidence as the Chief Executive and Accounting Officer of Sure-P that he took any money to the defendant, the EFCC witness said , “My lord, I have no evidence that I took any money to the defendant.”

The witness also admitted that the oath of office he took includes covenant to uphold the constitution of the country and discharge his duties without fear.

More so, he admitted that proper book keeping and documentation of financial records were part of his duties.

When the defence counsel pointed to the witness that in all the statements he made to the ICPC and EFCC, there is no where he mentioned he took money to the defendant which is contrary to his statements when he was led in evidence in chief, the witness said, “It is correct.”

Also when the witness was asked if there was anything to show from the payment vouchers he earlier tendered to the court that the contract sum during his tenure at Sure-P were inflated, he said, “Nothing to show.”