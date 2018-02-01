Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has attributed most of the security challenges in the Middle Belt states to political issues coming on the heels of an election year.

Lalong said this while receiving Hilda Harrison, the new assistant inspector-general of police in charge of Zone 4 at Government House, Jos, adding that this was the time politicians would play all manner of tricks to gain political advantage.

The Plateau State governor stated that if there were synergy between government and security agencies in the affected states, the ugly situation would be surmounted.

According to him, if the government and the people of Nigeria want peace, the current crisis situation in parts of the North and other zones in the country must be addressed to allow peace to reign.

He pledged the support of his administration towards resolving the security challenges in the zone.

Speaking earlier, Harrison said the challenges were enormous considering the fact that her zone covered states that have recorded many crisis between herders and farmers, promising that she work with government and stakeholders towards addressing the lingering violent situation causing security threats to lives and properties.

“Herders and farmers, they must coexist and I must challenge government to manage these crises as they come up because in every human endeavour, crises are bound to occur, but what matters most is the ability to manage them,” she stressed.