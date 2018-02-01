Anambra State is literally shut down today as all is also set to receive the body of the late Alex Ekwueme, Second Republic vice president.

The state, aside declaring Thursday (today) as public holiday, has arranged 50,000 mourners for the late Ide of Oko Kingdom in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra.

Governor Willie Obiano, in company of other government officials, was busy on Wednesday inspecting the level of preparation for the ceremony.

Obiano said the government was leaving no stone unturned in preparation for the ceremony, with the arrangement for 50,000 mourners, 25,000 of who will have lunch immediately after the event.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of preparation and thanked South East governors and the Federal Government for their input.

“But all the work we are doing here, at Awka and Oko, are 100 per cent done by the Anambra State Government,” he added.

Markets are also shut, to give Anambra people the opportunity to attend the burial en-masse.

Ekwueme Square venue of today’s event is wearing a new look, with the walls painted in the national colour of green and white. Three large tents have been set up. There is also a large cubicle where the late statesman will lie in state.

Other tents are meant to host dignitaries to lunch immediately after the ceremony.

At Oko, the hometown of Ekwueme, the walls and electric poles along the road are festooned with Ekwueme’s images.