Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State has assured that his administration would continue to maintain the enviable status of the state as the education capital of Nigeria.

He gave the assurance at the 27th Convocation ceremony of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State.

Amosun, who said that qualitative education was a major priority of his administration, noted that the efforts were beginning to yield great benefits.

According to him, the university is now at an enviable position in the comity of higher institutions, commending the management of the institution for the feat.

Enjoining the graduands to be good ambassadors of the university and the state at large wherever they find themselves in the future, he reiterated his administration’s continued support to the institution to enable it attain greater heights.

The governor, who also performed the turning of the sod for the construction of the new senate building for the university, which he assured would be commissioned during the 28th convocation, charged both the graduates and the students, not only to guard the enviable name of the institution jealously, but also protect the facilities.

Mrs. Mosun Bello-Olusoga, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the university, commended the efforts of the immediate past members of the council on the lofty achievements recorded during their tenure, assuring that the incumbent council would sustain the progress made so far as well as improve on it.