A curious twist was on Wednesday added to recent government directive on security agencies to monitor activities on social media platforms when the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) barred its personnel from using social media especially to discredit the corps and its leadership.

In a statement signed by Emmanuel Okeh, Public Relations Officer of the agency, the corps warned that any officer caught using such platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, among others, “will face the wrath of the law.”

The statement quoted the NSCDC Comptroller General, Muhammed Gana, to have “appealed to personnel to desist from indiscriminate use of the social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, among others, for negative posting and discrediting of the service and activities of government among members of staff.

“Therefore, anyone caught using such platforms to discredit the system and its leaders will face the wrath of the law, we should abide by the ethics of the profession we belong to,” said Gana.

Gana also warned its armed corps and officers against accidental discharge, stressing that “as trained personnel, there should be no accidental discharge and misuse of fire arms as they are to protect and defend the defenceless and not to harass and intimidate them.

“Be civil in your approach and do not allow provocation to push you into misfiring or getting involved in accidental discharge or negligent discharge as the corps will not tolerate such”, he added.

The comptroller general also said that Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Danbazzau, “In his wisdom has granted the corps the opportunity to train its personnel on arms bearing as against the earlier approved arms squad.” This, he said, “was necessitated as a result of the enormous tasks and responsibilities of the corps as regards to its expanded mandate.”