The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has confirmed four persons were killed and 44 others injured in multiple explosions at an Internally Dipslaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Maiduguri, Borno capital late Wednesday.

“Four persons were killed (2 suicide bombers 2 IDPS ) at Dalori IDP camp Maiduguri and 44 people were injured. Incident occurred at about 21.30pm,” a short message sent by NEMA information officer, Abdulkadir Ibrahim, for the Zonal coordinator, Alhaji Bashir Garga, late Wednesday night said.

Two suicide bombers blew up themselves at Dalori 1 IDPs camp at about 9:30pm. Earlier two other bombs exploded at Dalori quarters, a serene community near the camp located at the outskirts of the city.

The explosions occurred two weeks after twin explosions killed 12 people near an IDPs camp at Muna Garage area, also at the city outskirts.