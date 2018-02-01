The traditional ruler of Efon-Alaaye Ekiti, Oba Emmanuel Aladejare, has asked the Federal Government to help rebuild the burnt hostel of the Federal Girls College (FGC), whose students now suffer as a result of the inferno.

The hostel, which accommodated no fewer than 115 students, was razed on January 9 this year, while students were receiving lessons in their various classes.

Consequently, the students were left with only their uniforms, as their other belongings got burnt in the inferno.

Oba Aladejare, who stated this at the college auditorium yesterday when the community donated 115 mattresses and cupboards to the affected students, said they were accommodated in temporary houses in town, adding that they needed a better accommodation.

His words: “There was an unfortunate incident in this College on January 9, there was a fire disaster which razed down the largest hostel in the school. The hostel houses 115 students. We thank God that the students were in class when this happened, otherwise, it would have been a great tragedy.

“Only the uniforms the students were wearing was left for them after the inferno. I contacted Efon-Alaaye indigenes for assistance and the response has been very encouraging. It was from the proceeds that the community bought 115 mattresses and cupboards for the students.

“The school is the responsibility of the Federal Government. We are calling on the government to rebuild the hostel, even though we have been able to house the students in temporary accommodation in different places in town, that is a temporary measure. They need to have a better accommodation.”