The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Professor Itse Sagay, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the cabal in the presidency.

He said they have constituted themselves into a clog in the wheel of progress of the Buhari administration, especially in the area of fighting corruption.

Sagay made the call yesterday evening in Minna while responding to questions from journalists shortly after delivering the convocation lecture of the Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna, Niger State.

The anti corruption crusader said the cabals have no business being in the presidency and indeed have overstayed their usefulness and as such they should be fished and flushed out.

He however declined to mention the cabals saying, “they are not helpful to the government, everybody is complaining about them.”

Speaking on the Maina saga, Sagay said those behind his recall to the civil service should also be identified and punished, insisting that the matter had not been swept under the carpet.

He said that the problem with the former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on pension did not start with the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, adding that the government was determined to bring the problem to an end to the satisfaction of all Nigerians.

In his lecture earlier, Sagay enjoined Nigerians to support President Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo if the country is to get to the promised land, describing the duo as men of integrity whose type are not easily come by.

“Buhari and Osinbajo have absolute integrity, if we don’t use them now I don’t know when next we will have leaders like them. All my hopes are on Buhari come 2019.”

He however said that the president should be firmer adding that “we need a little dose of autocracy if we want to develop.