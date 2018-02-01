Five persons were killed at an internally displaced persons (IDPs) camp in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Wednesday.

The Chairman, Borno State Emergency Management Agency, Mr. Ahmed Satomi, told journalists that at the Dalori IDP camp five persons were killed in an explosion while 39 others were injured.

He said one of the suicide bombers detonated a bomb at the Dalori internally displaced persons camp leading to the death of five persons.

He added that 39 other persons were injured at the same camp.

Satomi said one of the suicide bombers sneaked into Dalori quarters but was unsuccessful as the bomb exploded without killing any other person apart from the bomber.

But the spokesman for the National Emergency Management Agency for the North-East Zonal Office, AbdulKadir Ibrahim, said four persons were killed at the IDPs camp and 44 persons were injured.

Ibrahim told newsmen that, “Forty-four people were injured, four killed (two suicide bombers, two IDPs) at the Dalori IDP camp Maiduguri. The incident occurred about 21.30.”