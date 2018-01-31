The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita on Wednesday in Calabar said that the proposed civil service reform in the federal civil will save the country a whooping amount of between N60 to N120 billion in the next three years to come.

Oyo-Ita made the remark in a presentation which she made at a retreat for Project Management Teams for the implementation of the 2017-2020 federal civil service strategy and implementation plan (FCSSIP) at the Tinapa Lake side Hotel Calabar Capital of Cross River State, and stressed that the amount would be saved from cleaning the Human Resource data on Integrated Personnel and Payroll and Information System (IPPIS).

The Head of Service explained that the transformation is expected to cost about N1.6 billion and could reach as high as N40 billion “given pay reform.”

Oyo-Ita averred that in the course of the reform, not less than 25,000 civil servants skills would be sharpen through what she said would help to “revamped core modules”, and stressed that capacity development and training, talent sourcing and performance management were one of the policy thrust of the present administration.

The Head of service stated that other areas of focus which would be addressed by the civil service under her watch shall include staff welfare, culture change, innovation, IPPIS and Civil service automation, among several others issues to be dealt with.

Oyo-Ita said, “It is important to re-emphasize that the implementation of the strategy is expected to deliver N60-N120bn savings from cleaning Human Resources data on IPPIS, N2.5bn annual savings from digitising content and at least 25,000 civil servants trained through revamped modules,”.

According to her, the reforms are aimed at improving staff competencies and skills “through well targeted and funded programs across all grade levels,” adding that it will include more innovative civil service that brings innovation from within and outside the service to improve service delivery.

The Head of Service of the federal civil service lamented how the nation’s civil service has lost most of its egg heads and talents due to movement for greener pastures, stressing that the current reforms are “home-grown,” and recalled how previous reforms carried out by past administrations were forced down the throat of the country by either the World Bank or other development partners.

In his remarks the Permanent Secretary, Service Policies and Strategies office of the Head of Service of the Federation, Mr. Ndubuisi Osuji, stressed that the two-day retreat which is going to help sharpen the skills of permanent secretaries of the federation will feature technical presentations, demonstrations, team building exercise and discussions, among several other issues that will help to broaden the horizons of participants.

Osuji maintained that the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation was committed to reposition the public service sector for better performance, noting that it will provide high quality services to Nigerians and foreign investors.