Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, has said that those groups calling for the disintegration of Nigeria are only wasting their time as “Nigeria remains one.’’

Adesina stated this on Tuesday in Abuja while receiving a coalition of South East youths group who stormed the Aso Rock Villa gate to declare support for President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Movement for Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) have been agitating for the creation of Biafra over alleged marginalisation of the south east zone of the country.

The Presidential aide described as untrue and false the insinuation by some mischief makers that the south east region was not in support of President Buhari’s administration.

“The fact that a coalition from the south east region has come to mount this solidarity rally for him is very significant because some mischief makers always say that the south east region is not with the President. That is not true.

“It was in the south east region that he was given the name Okechukwu during the campaign. It was in the south east, Abia precisely that Eze Ikot Nne gave him a traditional title.

“So we know that every part of this country approves the leadership of President Muhammadu Okechukwu Buhari.

Adesina recalled that some youth groups from the south south region also embarked on similar solidarity rally in support of President Buhari.

He said: “This gives us confidence that no matter what anybody does, no matter the antics of people who plot mischief, Nigeria will remain one.

“You must have heard our President yesterday in his nationwide address when he said whatever it takes Nigeria will be kept together. And I tell you, whatever it takes this President he will keep the country together.

“Therefore, anybody who is planning something else should know that it’s just a mere waste of time, is like beating a dead horse which is share waste of energy. Nigeria will remain one; President Muhammadu Buhari will keep the country together.

Adesina reassured that the Buhari administration would continue to ensure fair and equitable distribution of infrastructural facilities across the six geo-political zones of the country.

“And I also want to promise on his behalf that the south east will get its due during the President Muhammadu Okechukwu Buhari’s Presidency.

“The roads in the region will be fixed, the second Niger Bridge will be done, everything, infrastructure, positions, offices, all that the centre needs to do for the region, the south east region will get its own fair share,’’ he added.

He thanked the group for their support and promised to present their letter to the President.

The leader of the group, Steve Anyata, said they embarked on the solidarity rally to demonstrate their support for Buhari’s administration.

Anyata called on the Federal Government not to ignore the quit notice slammed on the Igbos residing in the north by some youth groups.

He thanked God for the successful return of the President after his medical vacation in London.