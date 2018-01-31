The House of Representatives has passed for a third reading, a bill for an act ‎to establish the Nigerian Electoral Offences Commission.

Speaker of the House, Yakubu Dogara who presided over the plenary requested that the bill be read for the third time and passed.

The bill amongst other provisions endorsed penalties ranging from a fine of N500,000 to N50million or a prison term of up to 10 years for electoral offences.

An offender may also pay both fine and a get a prison sentence on conviction.

Offenders will be tried not in conventional courts but by a Commission/Electoral Tribunal to be established specifically for the purpose of handling election-related offences in the country.