Dickson Onah, a member of the group known as Faith in Nigeria’, says “elements of opposition” have taken advantage of the security breach in the country.

In a statement on Wednesday, Onah appealed to Nigerians not to allow “glory seekers” to cause disaffection between the government and the led.

He urged the people to consider the strides government has made to return the nation to the path of growth.

He said when “supposed leaders” decide to write letters to public officers enjoying the mandate of the people, the masses should also find a common ground to communicate one another.

Onah regretted that the elements of opposition has taken advantage of the security breaches and are working tirelessly to create politicise the issue.

“We entered the New Year on a very sad note with renewed tempo of crises in some parts of the country, particularly the herders/farmers conflicts in parts of the north,” he wrote.

“Even on the same insecurity he is been harshly scolded, President Buhari’s battling of Boko Haram terrorists in the Northeast has received acclaims both locally and globally. They pour accolades on him for defeating the world’s most dreaded extremist’s sect, Boko Haram and halting its spread as well as other allied terrorism threats around the country.

“President Buhari has brought relief to us in multiple ways. Apart from ending the regime of mindless pilfering with public resources; he is saving in the Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) and Nigeria’s foreign reserves for posterity and capital projects’ like roads construction across the country and the reintroduction of rail transportation by the revival of the railways.”