The Gombe State Government, has earmarked N20 million for the prevention of the outbreak of Lassa fever in the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Kennedy Ishaya, made this disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Wednesday.

Kennedy said the money was part of the amount set aside for Rapid Response Committee, which was saddled with the responsibility of ensuring that there was no outbreak of any disease in the state.

He said there were five suspected cases two weeks ago; already on admission while 70 persons quarantined at the state Specialist Hospital.

Ishaya said that three out of the five suspected cases were negative and the remaining two results were yet to be out.

“We decided to quarantine the 70 persons because they came in contact with the five suspected cases.

“But we give God the glory because all of them turned out to be negative,” he explained.

He said that the health workers also had Personal Protective Equipment and two places at the Specialist and Federal Teaching Hospitals set aside for quarantine.

Ishaya said the Rapid Response team would remain active to ensure that no case was recorded in the state.

He called on the public to always clean their environment, report any case of fever to the nearest health facility and avoid self medication.