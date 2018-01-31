The Director-General, Budget Office of the Federation, Mr Ben Akabueze, says the Federal Government’s 2018 Budget cannot be padded.

Akabueze said this at a session on “Enhancing media and CSO’s understanding of current budget issues and reform efforts” on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said budget padding, or insertion of unauthorised items in the 2018 budget, could not arise because MDA’s directly uploaded their budgets on the GIFMIS.

Akabueze revealed that MDA’s Accounting Office and chief executives also signed to confirm the budget proposals before submission to the National Assembly.

“If there are issues, the MDA’s concerned are informed and made aware of any amendment of the budget.

“In recent years, the Federal Government budget attracts a lot of attention from media, CSO’s and the general public which is gladdening, because the budget seems to be an annual ritual.”

Akabueze said it was desirable that the budget attracted significant public attention.

He noted that the Federal Government was open to receive questions on how the budget was allocated.