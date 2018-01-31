Three Nigerian smugglers have been arrested by the Nigerian Navy for illegally importing 759 bags of rice into the country from Cameroon through Akwa Ibom State.

The Navy at the Forward Operating Base (FOB), Ibaka, Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State made the arrest and the culprits were Wednesday handed over to the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for further probe.

According to the Navy, the suspects were arrested on Tuesday at about 3am at high sea following a tip-off as they navigate into Nigeria’s maritime area.

Names of the suspects arrested were given as Yahaya Balaribe, 32, from Borno State; Godwin Owoyemi, 23 and Michael Aderemi, both from Igbokoda area of Ondo State.

Parading the suspects, the Commanding Officer, FOB, Ibaka, Navy Captain Yusuf Idris, warned that the Navy will not tolerate any smuggler using the Nigeria maritime environment for any dubious business or operations.