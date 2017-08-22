The Nigerian Navy has announced the release of the list of successful candidates in the aptitude test that was held nationwide on August 12, 2017.

The spokesperson of the Navy, Suleman Dahun, in a statement issued on Tuesday, said that “successful candidates are to report at the Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Ojo, Navy Town, Lagos for the final selection interview which is scheduled to hold from Friday 25 August 2017 to Saturday 14 September 2017.”

Mr. Dahun, a captain, said that the candidates are to come along with the original copies of their credentials, sporting kits and writing materials for the exercise.

“Meanwhile, candidates are advised against patronising online fraudsters who use fake Facebook accounts bearing names and pictures of serving senior naval officers to extort money from innocent candidates for the purpose of the recruitment exercise,” Mr. Dahun said.

The candidates are also advised to check online at www.joinnigerianavy.com for scheduled dates for the final interview for each of the states in the country.