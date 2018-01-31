An underage driver has killed three persons in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, as a result of alleged reckless driving, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Confirming the incident on Wednesday, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mohammed Shehu, a deputy superintendent of police, said the case was being investigated.

“The incident happened on Monday and the hit-and-run kid driver is yet to be arrested. Already, we have gotten his details with the ongoing investigation,’’ he said.

Also speaking on the matter, the Public Relations Officer of the Federal Road Safety Commission in the state, Nasir Ahmad, said the command had received information on the incident.

“We received the information after the victims had been evacuated by the police and so the issue is with the police now,’’ he said.

An eye witness, who pleaded for anonymity, said the driver drove at a very high speed in a Mercedes Benz car on a busy road without caution.

The eye witness said the driver lost control of the car and ran over his victims.

One of the victims was a female and a final year student at the state-owned School of Nursing and Midwifery.