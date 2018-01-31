Niger state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has confirmed that the Executive had a rift with the State House of Assembly which stalled the confirmation of some commissioner nominees.

He described the rift as a ‘technical fault in the engine of government’.

Speaking during the swearing in of new Commissioners and Permanent Secretaries into his Cabinet in Minna, Bello affirmed that some technical fault occurred between the Executive and Legislators.

“You should have been sworn in but we had some technical fault but I believe the technical fault have been resolved. Sometimes, when you have machines, you can have technical fault with the machines. The engine of government had some technical fault and it have been resolved.”

There have been some animosity between the executive and legislative arm of government in the state but each arm have continuously denied it.

The animosity led to the rejection of the list of Commissioner nominees sent to the Assembly in November before they finally agreed to screen some of the Commissioner nominees in December while some were not screened under the guise that they had pending petitions and one was rejected.

The Governor had to resend the name of the rejected Commissioner nominee who was later screened and approved along with three others.