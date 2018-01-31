The Senate on Wednesday resolved to summon the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, over the failure to meet up with the two weeks ultimatum to arrest those perpetuated New Year Day’s attacks in Guma and Logo Local Government Areas of Benue State.

The Senate decision was sequel to a point of order raised by Senator Joshua Lidani, who demanded for the appearance of the IGP before the Senate.

Lidani said the two weeks given to Idris to arrest the killer herdsmen has expired and nobody has been arrested in connection to the killings in the state.

According to him: “Two weeks given to the IGP to arrest and arraign the killers, up till now no arrest has been made, no information has been brought before us.

“Therefore, I want us to summon the IGP to appear before the Senate to give us update.”

Thereafter, the Senate unanimously adopted the request of the Lidani for Idris to appear before the Joint Senate Committee on Police and National Security by on Thursday (tomorrow) with his report.

In his remarks, the Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, said the resolution of the Senate must be taken seriously and therefore the IGP must appear before the relevant Senate Committee to give the update.

Saraki added that the Senate is not going to doing what is necessary until people are accountable.

“Something needs to be done,” he said.