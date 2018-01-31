The senate has criticised Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police (IGP), over his “failure” to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of Benue killings.

This was sequel to a motion sponsored by Joshua Lidani, senator representing Gombe south.

Moving the motion on the floor of the senate on Wednesday, Lidani said the IGP was given a two-week ultimatum to arrest and prosecute those behind the killings but nothing had been done.

“Mr President you will recall that this senate passed a resolution when it was considering the report of the ad hoc committee on security which among other things visited Benue state regarding the killings that took place on or about 1st January 2018,” the senator said.

“The senate clearly resolved that the inspector-general of police be given two weeks to which he should identify and arrest all those perpetrated the killings in Benue.

“This resolution was passed and was transmitted to the IGP but to the best of my knowledge no arrest has been made and no information has been brought to the senate as regards the resolution.

“I, therefore, would like the senate president in line with this resolution to compel IGP to appear before the senate to explain why he has not complied with the resolution of the senate.”

On his part, Senate President Bukola Saraki said security agencies should take ultimatums given to them seriously.

Saraki said the upper legislative chamber would ensure that those behind the killings are made to account for their actions.

“I remember very clearly when we passed the ultimatum and it was of great concern by some of us that such resolution of this chamber must be taken seriously. And I think it goes beyond two-week ultimatum, I think the integrity of the institution must be taken seriously,” he said.

“I think the senate committees on police and intelligence should summon the IG to come before you by tomorrow to make an explanation on where we are on this two-week ultimatum. These two committees should report to us by Tuesday on where we are.

“We must make it clear to the security agencies that ultimatums cannot be taken lightly. If by Tuesday we are not happy with their report, we can take a decision to summon the IG.

“If they think we are just going to sweep this thing under the carpet the answer is definitely ‘no.’ We are not going to stop until people are made accounted – like the president said in his letter he has told the IG to ensure speedy prosecution and we are not seeing that. The IG knows that he needs to take this seriously.”

On January 8, the senate gave Idris a two-week ultimatum to arrest and prosecute those behind the killings.

The was part of recommendations made by the ad hoc committee on security after it visited Benue.