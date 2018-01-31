A judge of the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court, Rilwan Aikawa, on Wednesday ordered the final forfeiture of N28.5 million, houses, and a plot of land allegedly acquired by corrupt means by Alade Anifowoshe, a civil servant in the state.

Delivering his ruling, the judge held that the applicant, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, showed reasonable cause that the fund and properties were proceeds of unlawful activity.

“The ground for forfeiture is reasonable suspicion and not beyond reasonable doubt,” the judge.

Mr. Anifowoshe, a Director in the Public Works Corporation of the Lagos State government, was accused of using his position to unlawfully enrich himself.

The properties he acquired, according to the EFCC, include six flats of three-bedroom apartments, six flats of two-bedroom apartments, and six flats of one-bedroom apartments on Adewale Osiyeku Street, Offin-Ile Igbogbo, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Others are four sets of three-bedroom duplexes at No. 6, Tunde Gabby Close, Dopemu Area, Pako Bus Stop, Agege, Lagos State; as well as a semi-detached three bedroom flat and a unit of three-bedroom terrace at Cranbel Court, Citiview Estate Arepo Ogun State.

Also included is a plot of land at Queen’s Garden Estate off Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

In December, both the federal and Lagos state governments had laid claim to the properties, with the latter stating that Mr. Anifowoshe was its employee.

While giving the order of final forfeiture on Wednesday, the judge also ruled that the federal government “should take such administrative steps to ensure that the funds and properties are transmitted to the Lagos State government in view of the evidence before me.”