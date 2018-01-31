Mr Clement Oladele, the Ogun Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says the command has taken its safety campaign to schools to educate pupils/students on safety values.

Oladele told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota on Wednesday, that the measure was part of the command’s programmes to ensure safety on the roads in the future.

He said that the measure would also help to prepare the pupils/students early enough as the next generation of drivers in the country.

He said that the FRSC would lay emphasis on youth education and truck safety in 2018 to reduce crashes on the country.

“The FRSC has commenced preaching of safety across schools and organisimg programmes for truck drivers to ensure sanity and protection of lives and property on the highways,’’ he said.

The sector commander said that some truck drivers drove recklessly on the highways and in most cases such drivers did not belong to unions.

He, however, said that the FRSC had been in contact with truck owners to see how the challenge could be addressed.

“We want to see how we can organise those drivers without a union to form one so that their excesses and tension created by them could be reduced.’’

Oladele also noted that nobody could function effectively if the person were not properly trained.

He said that the FRSC had certified members of staff that were competent to train truck drivers.