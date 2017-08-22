Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano says his administration is committed to improving healthcare delivery across the state to provide affordable and accessible service for all.

In the light of this, the governor donated N258.5m to faith-based hospitals in the state as intervention funds to run proper healthcare system.

Presenting the cheques to the mission representatives on Tuesday at the Professor Dora Akunyili Women Development Center in Awka, he said the disbursement was part of efforts to support the mission as major players in the ongoing health revolution in the state.

Obiano also explained that the monies were distributed according to the number of hospitals owned by various denominations as the law gazettes, as well as their capacities as worked out in the state 2017 budget.

He said the development was aimed at structuring health approach in the state in three critical areas that include the provision of infrastructure, ensuring the comfort of patients as well as training and retraining of health workers.

- Advertisement -

On his part, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joe Akabuike, disclosed that the government has introduced total health reforms that have guaranteed coordination and greater efficiency in the state’s health sector.

He noted that some major breakthroughs of the administration – which include the introduction of Universal Health Insurance Scheme; strengthening of the state primary healthcare system and the setting up of the State Integrated Emergency Management System – were helpful during the Ozubulu shooting incident.

The Special Adviser to the governor on Agriculture, Tourism, Training, Methodology and state Emergency, Amaechi Okwuosa, commended the governor for the fund distribution.

Okwuosa described Obiano as the most mission-friendly governor in Nigeria, saying the cordial relationship he has with the church was without bias.

The Roman Catholic Mission received a cheque of N159.5m, the Anglican got N84m while the Pentecostal mission received the sum of N15m.

Other faith-based hospitals that were not included in the disbursement were asked to forward their details for inclusion in the 2018 budget of the state.