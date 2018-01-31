Former Minister of Information, Mr Labaran Maku, has called on federal and state governments to take urgent actions against incessant attacks and killings across the country.

He told newsmen in Lafia on Wednesday that until measures were taken to end the recurring killings by suspected herdsmen, the government would be seen as failing in its responsibility.

Maku, who is the National Secretary of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), spoke at the backdrop of recent killings in Benue and Nasarawa State.

He advised Gov. Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa to take steps towards protecting innocent citizens who were chased out of their communities along Nasarawa/Benue border.

“The primary responsibility of any government is to protect lives and property but a lot of senseless killings are going on simultaneously across the country.

“These killings do not speak well of the government,’’ he said.

The former minister described as “heartbreaking’’ of yet another death of Nigerians in Kadarko, Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa state on Tuesday.

“Every life is sacred and should not be taken by another; our cities, towns and villages are vulnerable and our people unprotected.

“Every citizen of Nigeria should be able to sleep with his or her two eyes closed; it’s a failure on the part of our government when citizens are slaughtered like animals,” he added.

Maku explained that sending condolence message and condemnation of the act by the government was not enough, saying “I think this deaths are too many.

“Condemnation alone won’t do, it is time to ask our leaders to protect us as they have sworn to do.’’

He also said that if government could not protect lives and properties, it had failed in its fundamental mandate.

According to him, we need to end this violence against ordinary citizens and build a peaceful and progressive society.

The former minister sent his condolences to families of victims of the attacks and prayed God to give them the fortitude to bear the loss.