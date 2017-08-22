The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Nigeria, on Tuesday reminded Nigerians that it was no longer in the business of issuing them visas.

The Embassy’s Charge d’ Affaires, Mr Michel Deleen, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the Embassy had since 2013 swapped its visa issuance processes in Nigeria.

Deleen said that the Embassy had since 2013 swapped its visas issuance to Nigerians with the French Consulate General in Lagos and the Embassy of Belgium in Abuja.

“Let me remind Nigerians that since 2013, the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Nigeria had signed agreements with the French Consulate-General in Lagos and the Embassy of Belgium in Abuja.

“What this means is that we have swapped our visa application processes in Nigeria with the French Consulate-General in Lagos and the Embassy of Belgium in Abuja.

“Let me remind Nigerians that under these agreements, any Nigerian that wants to visit the Netherlands for business, study or tourism should always process their visa applications through the French Consulate-General

in Lagos and the Embassy of Belgium in Abuja,’’ he said.

Deleen also enjoined Nigerians to always apply for visas to the Netherlands, through VFS Global to the French Consulate-General in Lagos and the Embassy of Belgium in Abuja.

The Charge d’ Affaires said that it was important for Nigerians and other nationals in Nigeria to know that VFS Global was the internationally-authorised organisaton for receiving all visa applications.

“Let me also advise anyone seeking visas to the Netherlands through the French Consulate-General in Lagos and the Embassy of Belgium in Abuja,to always first apply through VFS Global.

“When you first apply to VFS Global for visas to the Netherlands, VFS Global would thereafter send them to the French Consulate-General in Lagos and the Embassy of Belgium in Abuja for processing,’’ he said.

VFS Global is the world’s largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide.

The company manages administrative and non-judgmental tasks related to visas, passports, identity management and other citizen services for its client governments.