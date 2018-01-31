A Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), Global Centre for Peace and Justice (GCPJ), has told the Abia State House of Assembly Committee investigating Justice Theresa Uzokwe, the suspended chief judge of the state, that it petitioned the House over the jurist in order to save the state’s judiciary system from total collapse.

ACB Agbazuere and Obinna O. Nkume, the Centre’s executive director and director, legal services respectively, made the disclosure when they appeared before the committee, maintaining that the action of the suspended chief judge had stalled the administration of justice in the state.

The group justified their action to the state Assembly, which suspended Justice Uzokwe from office as a result of the petition it submitted to the state legislature being in line with Section 292, Sub section 1 of the 1999 Constitution, which empowers the House to take decision on the matter.

Also speaking before the committee, Ume Kalu, the state attorney general and commissioner for justice, said apart from allegations of gross misconduct against the suspended chief judge, she (the suspended CJ) had also banned the office of the state auditor general from auditing her office since 2014 till date.