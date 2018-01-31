The Federal Polytechnic Oko, Anambra State has declared Thursday, February 1 and Friday, February 2, 2018 as work-free days in honour of its founder, Dr. Alex Ekwueme.

A statement signed by the Registrar, Mrs. Stella Njaka made this known on Tuesday in Oko.

The body of the late elder statesman will be buried in Oko his home town on February 2 after a week-long programme outlined by the Federal Government.

Anambra State government had earlier declared February 1, a work-free day in honour of the late former vice president.

Njaka said that no academic activity would take place in the institution as all offices would be shutdown.

She, however, advised students and staff to stay away from the polytechnic premises as the institution would be used to host visitors who would be attending the burial ceremonies.